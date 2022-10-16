Meet this retired banker who dons many hats

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While people tend to slow down after retirement, a 67-year-old former bank official from Madhira town in Khammam district has found a new zeal for life. With the age-old adage of ‘live and let live’, Ramavatu Babu Rao alias Madhira Babla has been transforming the lives of people through his social work and other activities for the last five years.

After retiring as the manager of the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank in Madhira in 2015, he started spreading awareness about the importance of and need for donating organs. Speaking to TNIE, he mentions that he took up the initiative as a few of his close relatives and other acquaintances had died from organ failure and wasn’t able to get ahold of working organs in time of need. Inspired by M Nageswara Rao, a member of the State organ donation committee, Babu Rao started creating awareness on the issue. Since then, he has helped facilitate the donation of organs of two persons and the corneal donation of 25 other persons to the Government Medical College, Siddipet. However, Babu Rao is not alone in his mission to create awareness and improve lives, his wife, Maronibai, also participates in programmes alongside him.

A messiah for the elderly

Apart from this, he also writes books for children and helps senior citizens solve minor disputes. Till now, he has written three books in the fantasy and mythological genre and donated several books to local libraries and educational institutions.

“As Babu Rao used to interact with a lot of people during his stint as a bank manager, people find it easy to share their woes with him. A lot of his old clients would call him and share their problems even after his retirement,” says Maronibai.

She mentions that he would tell her that a lot of senior citizens called him complaining of property disputes with their children, held up pensions and other such issues. “A number of town’s senior citizens call me regarding their problems. I visit their house and try to solve the problem or dispute,” says Babu Rao, adding that he has helped resolve 100 such cases. Since 1996, he has also been successfully conducting balotsavam (children’s festival) in the town where thousands of children showcase their talents. “I am very happy to be doing social service and also solving the problems of senior citizens. I want to serve society till my last breath,” he says.

