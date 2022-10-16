Home States Telangana

Mungode leaders may attend Rahul meet: TPCC chief  Revanth

Revanth said that he will be campaigning in the constituency once again from October 17 till October 20 by staying put there.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday that those who have been busy with campaigning in Munugode will get a chance to have special participation in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside him for three days after November 3.

Addressing a meeting of all key Congress leaders via video conferencing on Saturday evening, Revanth said that  the BJP and TRS leaders who were “shaken by the success of Congress public meeting in Chandur” on Friday, were trying to lure booth-level leaders of Congress.

Revanth said that he will be campaigning in the constituency once again from October 17 till October 20 by staying put there. Cautioning leaders in Munugode election campaign not to leave the constituency till November 3, he said that the cadre from Munugode constituency can attend Rahul’s public meeting on October 31.

