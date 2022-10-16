Home States Telangana

Officials observe migration of tigers from Maharashtra to Kagaznagar

The Kagaznagar forest division officials are on alert following discovery of migration of a tiger from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. 

Published: 16th October 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kagaznagar forest division officials are on alert following discovery of migration of a tiger from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The Kagaznagar forest division is known as a land of tigers and migration of big cat from Thadoba and Indravati Tiger Reserve of Chhattisgarh swell their population. the tigers cross Pranahitha river from Tadoba and Indravathi and enter Telangana. 

Forest officials believe that the migrated tigers move up to the Chennur forest area in search of food. Recently, a tiger migrated from the neighbouring State attacked cattle. Wildlife population is said to be on the rise due to availability of food and water in the Pranahitha catchment area. A perennial river, Pranahita, one of the biggest tributories of Godavari river, sustains a variety of birds and spotted deer. 

Speaking to Express, Kumurambheem-Asifabad district forest officer G Dinesh said that animal trackers and wildlife staff were monitoring the movement of the tiger. The government will provided compensation to the farmers whose cattle was killed by tigers. 

SEPARATE CORRIDOR
DFO Dinesh said tigers have their own corridor to move from one place in three States. There is also a proposal to hire vehicles and launch tiger safari in the region

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagaznagar forest division Tadoba Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp