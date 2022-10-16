Officials observe migration of tigers from Maharashtra to Kagaznagar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kagaznagar forest division officials are on alert following discovery of migration of a tiger from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The Kagaznagar forest division is known as a land of tigers and migration of big cat from Thadoba and Indravati Tiger Reserve of Chhattisgarh swell their population. the tigers cross Pranahitha river from Tadoba and Indravathi and enter Telangana.

Forest officials believe that the migrated tigers move up to the Chennur forest area in search of food. Recently, a tiger migrated from the neighbouring State attacked cattle. Wildlife population is said to be on the rise due to availability of food and water in the Pranahitha catchment area. A perennial river, Pranahita, one of the biggest tributories of Godavari river, sustains a variety of birds and spotted deer.

Speaking to Express, Kumurambheem-Asifabad district forest officer G Dinesh said that animal trackers and wildlife staff were monitoring the movement of the tiger. The government will provided compensation to the farmers whose cattle was killed by tigers.

SEPARATE CORRIDOR

DFO Dinesh said tigers have their own corridor to move from one place in three States. There is also a proposal to hire vehicles and launch tiger safari in the region

ADILABAD: The Kagaznagar forest division officials are on alert following discovery of migration of a tiger from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The Kagaznagar forest division is known as a land of tigers and migration of big cat from Thadoba and Indravati Tiger Reserve of Chhattisgarh swell their population. the tigers cross Pranahitha river from Tadoba and Indravathi and enter Telangana. Forest officials believe that the migrated tigers move up to the Chennur forest area in search of food. Recently, a tiger migrated from the neighbouring State attacked cattle. Wildlife population is said to be on the rise due to availability of food and water in the Pranahitha catchment area. A perennial river, Pranahita, one of the biggest tributories of Godavari river, sustains a variety of birds and spotted deer. Speaking to Express, Kumurambheem-Asifabad district forest officer G Dinesh said that animal trackers and wildlife staff were monitoring the movement of the tiger. The government will provided compensation to the farmers whose cattle was killed by tigers. SEPARATE CORRIDOR DFO Dinesh said tigers have their own corridor to move from one place in three States. There is also a proposal to hire vehicles and launch tiger safari in the region