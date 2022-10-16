Telangana HC closes PIL on Secretariat mosques

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday closed a PIL regarding the demolition of the two mosques inside the boundaries of the former Secretariat complex after the government informed it that a new masjid was being built in the premises.

Earlier, Khaja Aizazuddin filed a PIL arguing that it was illegal to demolish Masjid Dafaatir-e-Mutamadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi. Responding to the PIL, the government informed the court that a masjid, along with a temple and a church, was being built on the Secretariat grounds and that it was halfway complete.

The Government Pleader also informed the bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Bhasker Reddy, that a similar request had been rejected based on a promise from the government. The bench took note of the GP’s statement and declared the matter closed.

