Telangana HC closes PIL on Secretariat mosques

The Telangana High Court on Saturday closed a PIL regarding the demolition of the two mosques inside the boundaries of the former Secretariat complex.

Published: 16th October 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana assembly.

Telangana assembly. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday closed a PIL regarding the demolition of the two mosques inside the boundaries of the former Secretariat complex after the government informed it that a new masjid was being built in the premises.

Earlier, Khaja Aizazuddin filed a PIL arguing that it was illegal to demolish Masjid Dafaatir-e-Mutamadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi. Responding to the PIL, the government informed the court that a masjid, along with a temple and a church, was being built on the Secretariat grounds and that it was halfway complete.

The Government Pleader also informed the bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Bhasker Reddy, that a similar request had been rejected based on a promise from the government. The bench took note of the GP’s statement and declared the matter closed. 

