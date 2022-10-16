Home States Telangana

Telangana: One ‘held’ in Uppal double murder case, four suspects being questioned

A senior official with Rachakonda Police Commissionerate refrained from commenting on the updates of the case and said that the investigation was going on.

Published: 16th October 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Double murder In the double murder case that took place in Uppal on Friday, police have arrested one person and are questioning four other suspects, said sources. While the police are yet to confirm it, sources said the suspects were picked up in Shamshabad.

As per the complaint filed by Narasimha’s son and daughter with Uppal police, the victims and their relatives had been engaged in a dispute for years. Police said they are analysing CCTV footage from the site of offence. They said the cops are also checking if the masked assailants stayed in the hostel from Thursday.

Black magic?
While a dispute over ancestral property was billed to be the reason for the murder by the family members of the victims, police are also looking into the black magic angle.As Narasimha was a priest, police are examining if he was involved in black magic. They suspect that an aggrieved party might have carried out the murder as an act of revenge.  A senior official with Rachakonda Police Commissionerate refrained from commenting on the updates of the case and said that the investigation was going on.

KILLED IN FRONT OF DOMESTIC HELP

On Friday, the masked assailants emerged from a hostel building opposite the house of the victims and hacked Narasimha Murthy, right in front of the domestic worker who was sweeping the courtyard. His son N Srinivas, who came out upon hearing the commotion, too was slaughtered. Family said unidentified people had barged into their house twice earlier and expressed suspicion that the assailants could be the same set of people

