Telangana varsities to offer course on cybercrime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSCHE on Saturday announced a 2-credit course at UG level in drug abuse and cybercrimes will be introduced from this academic year. A relevant syllabus will be designed for the course. At a meeting with V-Cs of six universities, TSCHE chairman Prof Limbadri emphasised the need to create awareness among the students and staff to prevent drug abuse and cybercrimes.

