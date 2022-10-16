This radio station is vocal for local

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: While popular media has been accused of focusing only on the aspirations and issues of the urban population, the Adilabad centre of All India Radio (AIR) has garnered appreciation and regular followers owing to its unique programming to cater to the needs and ambitions of the residents in the tribal-dominated district.

Beginning on the AM band on October 12, 1986, the channel was shifted to 100.2 FM on August 15, 2015. Within a short time, a mobile app was launched soon after so that people who had to go out of the serviceable area can access the bulletins and other programmes.

The Adilabad centre was one of the first such radio stations in the Telugu states when it started. It has amassed a cult-like following among locals. Listeners tuning in can enjoy programmes on the culture, customs, traditions, food, lifestyle and history, among other things, of the locals in Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, Hindi and even tribal languages such as Gondi, Kolam and Lambada. The recording of several popular folk songs has been undertaken by the radio station so that people in the future can have access to its rich heritage.

K Rameshwar Kendre, programme head of the centre, says they try to show the culture and tradition of Adilabad and the entire State with the help of the programmes. They are designed to reflect the needs and aspirations of the residents, he adds.

During the Diwali festivals, a special programme on Ghussadi and Dhandari festivals of the Gonds is also broadcasted, he adds. As farming is the major occupation of people in the area, awareness programmes on harmful practices, new innovations and other allied activities are also broadcasted.

Officials said that the transmission power is set to increase soon with the construction of a 100-metre-high tower which will increase the power to 10 kilowatts. Assistant Engineer Jaisingh Madhukar Rao Gawande tells TNIE that the digitisation process has been completed so that listeners can get quality programming with quality sound.

