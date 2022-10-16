Home States Telangana

TRS corporator Jangili Sagar had demolished 3 other houses

It’s learnt that Sagar is notorious for grabbing lands and demanding bribes from people constructing houses. 

Published: 16th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar corporator Jangili Sagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  TRS corporator Jangili Sagar and his supporters who have been booked by the Kothaplli police for illegally demolishing an under-construction building belonging to one Kotte Santhosh, at Seetharampur (21 division) are said to be still at large. Police have launched a hunt for them. 
Though police claim that Sagar and his supporters absconded from Karimnagar, it is learnt that he was in their custody.

It’s learnt that Sagar is notorious for grabbing lands and demanding bribes from people constructing houses.  A few months back, he and his supporters allegedly demolished the wall of KR Gardens belonging to Kasarla Sanothosh who sustained a head injury in the incident. According to sources, Sagar was involved in dismantling three houses belonging to close relatives of another TRS corporator. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp