TRS corporator Jangili Sagar had demolished 3 other houses

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS corporator Jangili Sagar and his supporters who have been booked by the Kothaplli police for illegally demolishing an under-construction building belonging to one Kotte Santhosh, at Seetharampur (21 division) are said to be still at large. Police have launched a hunt for them.

Though police claim that Sagar and his supporters absconded from Karimnagar, it is learnt that he was in their custody.

It’s learnt that Sagar is notorious for grabbing lands and demanding bribes from people constructing houses. A few months back, he and his supporters allegedly demolished the wall of KR Gardens belonging to Kasarla Sanothosh who sustained a head injury in the incident. According to sources, Sagar was involved in dismantling three houses belonging to close relatives of another TRS corporator.

KARIMNAGAR: TRS corporator Jangili Sagar and his supporters who have been booked by the Kothaplli police for illegally demolishing an under-construction building belonging to one Kotte Santhosh, at Seetharampur (21 division) are said to be still at large. Police have launched a hunt for them. Though police claim that Sagar and his supporters absconded from Karimnagar, it is learnt that he was in their custody. It’s learnt that Sagar is notorious for grabbing lands and demanding bribes from people constructing houses. A few months back, he and his supporters allegedly demolished the wall of KR Gardens belonging to Kasarla Sanothosh who sustained a head injury in the incident. According to sources, Sagar was involved in dismantling three houses belonging to close relatives of another TRS corporator.