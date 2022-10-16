TS municipal body supports  TRS in Munugode bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Chamber of Municipal Chairmen (TCMC) has unanimously decided to support Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode bypoll.

A meeting was held at the chamber’s office here under the chairmanship of Raju Ven Reddy. He said that the members will visit every village and town in the Munugode constituency and carry out door-to-door campaigns and expressed confidence that BJP would receive a drubbing in the byelection.

