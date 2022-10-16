Home States Telangana

TS municipal body supports  TRS in Munugode bypoll

The Telangana Chamber of Municipal  Chairmen (TCMC) has unanimously decided to support Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode bypoll.

Published: 16th October 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A meeting was held at the chamber’s  office here under the chairmanship of Raju Ven Reddy. He said  that the members will visit every village and town in the Munugode constituency and carry out door-to-door campaigns and expressed confidence  that BJP would receive a drubbing in the byelection.

