By promising pension, BJP hoodwinks voters in Munugode: Health Minister T Harish Rao

The Finance Minister also alleged that the BJP tried to hand over the agriculture sector to corporate houses but took back the decision when the farmers revolted.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

President of BJP’s Munugodhe unit, Gajjela Balraj Goud, joins the Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Sunday

President of BJP’s Munugodhe unit, Gajjela Balraj Goud, joins the Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the BJP leaders were hoodwinking the voters in Munugode by promising Rs 3,000 monthly social security pension for the aged. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said, “The BJP leaders promised Rs 3,000 pension in Huzurabad and Dubbaka bypolls but failed to keep their promises. Now, they are making the same promise in Munugode.”

He wondered why the BJP-led Central government failed to give social security pension in the BJP-ruled states. He said, “It was the TRS government that increased the Asara pensions from Rs 200 per person to Rs 2,116.”

He added that the Munugode voters were very intelligent and would not fall prey to the false assurances of the BJP leaders. He recalled the social security pension in Maharashtra was Rs 1,000;  Rs 600 in Karnataka; Rs 750 in Gujarat. Attacking the BJP leaders, he said they should first provide Rs 3,000 pension in Gujarat and then talk about Munugode.

The Finance Minister also alleged that the BJP tried to hand over the agriculture sector to corporate houses but took back the decision when the farmers revolted. He also pointed out that the domestic gas refill price shot up to Rs 1,100 now in the Modi government. 

Lashing out at the Komatireddy brothers, he said they failed to resolve any public issues. The TRS government protected the people of Munugode from the fluoride problem and provided them with safe drinking water, he said.

