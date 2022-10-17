Lite byte: Its either alcohol or money to get in the votes

By Express News Service

Values drown as liquor & cash flow

Gone are the days when political leaders would urge voters not to accept either alcohol or money from candidates. It is the opposite now. There are leaders who are egging on voters to drink and make merry, and take whatever money they are offered but vote for their party. One such incident happened in Munugode on October 14, when Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi filed her nomination. In the public meeting held later, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “They will offer you bottles of liquor, ‘Taagandi’ (drink). They will give you money, take it because it is your money. But vote for the hand symbol (Congress).” Uttam’s statement encapsulates the prevailing political culture as cash and alcohol are strong factors to attract voters. So much so that netas are wary of talking against liquor and cash inducements to influence voters lest it should boomerang on them. Who is to blame for this decline in values if not netas themselves?

‘Sanskari’ way to win voters

How would you feel when a stranger approaches you, bows and touches your feet? Either that person is too ‘sanskari’, mad, or going to ask you for a vote. NSUI activists are using the age-old technique perfected by politicians to woo voters in Munugode, but tweaking it a bit. NSUI activists dressed in white tees and jeans are going around in the constituency with their innovative campaign ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshanakai Padabhivandanam’ which translates to ‘touching the feet to save democracy.’ While explaining to the voters the need to vote for Congress to save democracy, they touch the feet of the people. This may leave some embarrassed but senior citizens seem to feel honoured. In a tongue-in-cheek observation, some say this ‘sanskari’ habit is good for youngsters with flab around their waist as it can help their back become more flexible. This practice could also help some achieve political success like a district Collector who has become an MLC after touching the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Agri officials’ fixation on ‘crore’

Call it a fascination for ‘crore’ or the zeal of the agricultural officials to aim high, their estimation of paddy production seems to be touching the same figure every year. In 2021-22 Kharif season, paddy was grown in 62 lakh acres and agricultural officials estimated 1.41 crore tonne yield. Without taking into consideration domestic consumption and allocation for seed, they had estimated that one crore tonne would still come to the procurement centres. Towards the end of the procurement season, 70.3 lakh tonne was procured by the State government, to be delivered to the FCI. This 2022-23 Kharif season, paddy is being cultivated in 65 lakh acres. They are once again predicting 1.41 crore tonne paddy production this year, out of which they are expecting about a crore tonne to be procured by the government. In doing these predictions, the officials are assuming that all other factors will remain constant. They are also not taking into account rains and floods destroying paddy crops and the resultant fall in yield. According to an expert, agricultural officials take 24 quintal yields per acre as standard. He, however, claims the average yield has been going down every year.

Sharmila to set up camp office in Palair?

YSRCP Telangana president Y S Sharmila is reported to have bought two acres of land at Kusumanchi mandal headquarters in Palair Assembly constituency as a precursor to throwing her hat in the 2023 election ring. Those who made light of her announcement that she would contest from Palair constituency during her padayatra should not doubt her plans now. The daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy is said to be planning to construct her camp office in the land. She has a reason to set up her office here as the constituency is considered a stronghold of Congress.

Sharmila also believes that there is a considerable number of her father’s ardent fans. Ramireddy Venkat Reddy was elected twice from the constituency on Congress ticket and Sambani Chandrasekhar three times. Kandala Upender Reddy won on a Congress ticket in 2018, but switched loyalties to TRS later. But she faces competition from former minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao who wants to contest from Palair and has offered his support if she chooses Kodad.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek, Satyanarayana Reddy B

Values drown as liquor & cash flow Gone are the days when political leaders would urge voters not to accept either alcohol or money from candidates. It is the opposite now. There are leaders who are egging on voters to drink and make merry, and take whatever money they are offered but vote for their party. One such incident happened in Munugode on October 14, when Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi filed her nomination. In the public meeting held later, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “They will offer you bottles of liquor, ‘Taagandi’ (drink). They will give you money, take it because it is your money. But vote for the hand symbol (Congress).” Uttam’s statement encapsulates the prevailing political culture as cash and alcohol are strong factors to attract voters. So much so that netas are wary of talking against liquor and cash inducements to influence voters lest it should boomerang on them. Who is to blame for this decline in values if not netas themselves? ‘Sanskari’ way to win voters How would you feel when a stranger approaches you, bows and touches your feet? Either that person is too ‘sanskari’, mad, or going to ask you for a vote. NSUI activists are using the age-old technique perfected by politicians to woo voters in Munugode, but tweaking it a bit. NSUI activists dressed in white tees and jeans are going around in the constituency with their innovative campaign ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshanakai Padabhivandanam’ which translates to ‘touching the feet to save democracy.’ While explaining to the voters the need to vote for Congress to save democracy, they touch the feet of the people. This may leave some embarrassed but senior citizens seem to feel honoured. In a tongue-in-cheek observation, some say this ‘sanskari’ habit is good for youngsters with flab around their waist as it can help their back become more flexible. This practice could also help some achieve political success like a district Collector who has become an MLC after touching the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Agri officials’ fixation on ‘crore’ Call it a fascination for ‘crore’ or the zeal of the agricultural officials to aim high, their estimation of paddy production seems to be touching the same figure every year. In 2021-22 Kharif season, paddy was grown in 62 lakh acres and agricultural officials estimated 1.41 crore tonne yield. Without taking into consideration domestic consumption and allocation for seed, they had estimated that one crore tonne would still come to the procurement centres. Towards the end of the procurement season, 70.3 lakh tonne was procured by the State government, to be delivered to the FCI. This 2022-23 Kharif season, paddy is being cultivated in 65 lakh acres. They are once again predicting 1.41 crore tonne paddy production this year, out of which they are expecting about a crore tonne to be procured by the government. In doing these predictions, the officials are assuming that all other factors will remain constant. They are also not taking into account rains and floods destroying paddy crops and the resultant fall in yield. According to an expert, agricultural officials take 24 quintal yields per acre as standard. He, however, claims the average yield has been going down every year. Sharmila to set up camp office in Palair? YSRCP Telangana president Y S Sharmila is reported to have bought two acres of land at Kusumanchi mandal headquarters in Palair Assembly constituency as a precursor to throwing her hat in the 2023 election ring. Those who made light of her announcement that she would contest from Palair constituency during her padayatra should not doubt her plans now. The daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy is said to be planning to construct her camp office in the land. She has a reason to set up her office here as the constituency is considered a stronghold of Congress. Sharmila also believes that there is a considerable number of her father’s ardent fans. Ramireddy Venkat Reddy was elected twice from the constituency on Congress ticket and Sambani Chandrasekhar three times. Kandala Upender Reddy won on a Congress ticket in 2018, but switched loyalties to TRS later. But she faces competition from former minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao who wants to contest from Palair and has offered his support if she chooses Kodad. Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek, Satyanarayana Reddy B