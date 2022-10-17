Home States Telangana

Rajagopal’s resignation forced KCR to increase ST reservations: Laxman

The BJP leader said the Munugode byelection was a fight between the Kalvakuntla family and the self-respect of the Telangana people.

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman campaigns

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said on Sunday that because of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, reservations for STs increased, and other development works were taken up. He was speaking at one of the many meetings to mobilise support for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the Munugode constituency. He addressed gatherings at several villages in Nampally Mandal on Sunday. 

The BJP leader said the Munugode byelection was a fight between the Kalvakuntla family and the self-respect of the Telangana people. He said that TRS leader KT Rama Rao promised to adopt the Munugode constituency but only if the TRS candidate won, which means other MLAs were not efficient. He said they merely built 100 houses in Erravelli, and they had used the same for eight years to score political points.

Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Laxman said that his party had no right to ask Dalits for votes. “The reservation for STs was announced because of the byelection. However, KCR forgot the promise he made about waiving farmers’ loans,” he said.

He said only BJP could fight against the family rule and get justice for farmers. He recalled that Telangana witnessed the country’s fourth-largest number of farmers’ suicides.“BJP is determined to end the family rule in the State,” he said.  Laxman was accompanied by BJP state vice-president Gangidi Manohar Reddy, Nalgonda BJP in-charge Pradeep Kumar, and other leaders.

