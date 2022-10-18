Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court to hear pink party’s plea on October 18

Dissatisfied with the respondents’ inaction in considering the petitioner’s representation made on October 10,  TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar filed a petition in the High Court.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has said that it will hear on Tuesday the petition filed by the TRS, seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to prevent any candidate in the Munugode bypoll from using symbols that are identical to the car symbol, such as the camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap box, television set, sewing machine and ship.

Dissatisfied with the respondents’ inaction in considering the petitioner’s representation made on October 10,  TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar filed a petition in the High Court. Counsel for the petitioner, Katika Ravinder Reddy urged the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy that the issue be heard in lunch motion as Monday was the deadline for withdrawing nominations. The bench declined to hear the petition urgently. However, it said that the case will be heard on Tuesday.

