Telangana man stabs wife, two kids, hangs self

Published: 18th October 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad woke up to the horrific news on Monday of a man ending his life by hanging after killing his wife and his two children by stabbing them with a pair of scissors in Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar police station limits.

Police suspect that the incident may have happened a few days ago but the neighbours came to know about it on Monday morning when a foul smell began emanating from the house. They immediately called the police who broke into the house and found to their horror the bodies of Nagaraju, 42, body hanging from the ceiling, and that of his wife Sujatha, 36, Siddappa, 11, and Ramyasri, 7, his son and daughter.

According to the police, the family hailed from Sangareddy but moved to the city seven years ago in search of livelihood. Sujatha was a home-based tailor and Nagaraju used to sell bread and pulses to kirana stores.

The police are sure that Nagaraju had killed the other three before hanging himself from the ceiling fan and there was no possibility of anyone else entering as the doors were locked from the inside.
The neighbours told the police that Nagaraju and his wife used to fight with each other quite often. Nagaraju used to harass her over an affair she had earlier though this angle is to be further verified as they did not receive any complaint of harassment, yet.

The police said Nagaraju used the pair of scissors that his wife used for tailoring purposes. He used it to stab her and his two children indiscriminately, leading to their death. The police collected the murder weapon and handed over the bodies to Sujatha’s father after doctors at Gandhi Hospital conducted a post mortem examination on them. The Chandanagar police are investigating further.

