TRS cheated Telangana activists, says BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that the credit for confining Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to one village in Munugode constituency, especially when the pink party supremo was planning to expand his party at national level, goes to the saffron party.

It may be mentioned here that while appointing the party in-charges for the upcoming bypoll, Rao named himself as in-charge of a village in the constituency. Sanjay was speaking to the media after meeting former TRS leader Boora Narsaiah Goud, who is set to join BJP, at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad.

Narsaiah, meanwhile, revealed how he was “humiliated” by the TRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that he was not even given an appointment to meet the Chief Minister. Stating that it was like staging an “agitation” for TRS leaders to meet the Chief Minister,’ he said that he wanted to join the saffron brigade for the “future of Telangana”.

“The activists of Telangana movement joining BJP is like Ghar Wapsi,” Narsaiah said. Welcoming the decision of Narshaiah to join BJP, Sanjay said, “While TRS has turned out to be a traitor for Telangana activists, BJP became a home for them.”

