TRS making a mockery of democracy, says Laxman

He said that the TRS government is making a mockery of democracy in the election campaign for Munugode bypoll.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for promising to adopt Munugode Assembly constituency, BJP MP K Laxman on Monday sought to know how many Assembly constituencies that the former has adopted in the State. He said that the TRS government is making a mockery of democracy in the election campaign for Munugode bypoll.

Addressing a press conference, Laxman slammed the TRS government for not honouring the promise of giving Rs  10,000 to the flood victims after the conclusion of GHMC elections. He said that the TRS party has been making false promises to the people of poll-bound constituencies.

Claiming that BJP contestant Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has already morally won the bypoll, he said that after the resignation of the former, the government has created Gattupal mandal and announced the decision to lay roads in the Munugode constituency. The State government also sanctioned pensions, and direct benefit transfer of amount to the beneficiaries under the sheep distribution scheme, he said.

