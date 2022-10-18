Home States Telangana

TRS using money power: Rajagopal

During his election campaign in villages across Marriguda mandal, he said that the TRS government did not do anything for the development of Munugode.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy addresses a gathering during his poll campaign in Marriguda mandal on Monday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA:  Accusing the TRS of threatening the leaders of other parties and forcing them to change their loyalties, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday said that the ruling party is trying to defeat him in Munugode by using money power.

During his election campaign in villages across Marriguda mandal, he said that the TRS government did not do anything for the development of Munugode. "If I haven't resigned, the TRS leaders won't even talk about Munugode. After my resignation, the TRS Ministers and MLAs are queuing up in Munugode," he said.

“Why so many MLAs and ministers are campaigning in Munugode. Is KCR afraid of BJP. “Thousands of crores are being spent to defeat one person. Wouldn’t it be better if the same money was given for development?” he wanted to know “KCR did not build 20 houses in the villages. Instead, he built 20 belt shops. He bought 12 MLAs to stop them from questioning the government and from raising people’s issues in the State Assembly,” he added.

“After our victory in Munugode, even if KCR rests in his farmhouse, we will ensure that he is sent to jail. His daughter Kavitha too should be sent to prison,” he said. While promising to provide Rs 2 lakh Mudra loans to women in the constituency, he said: “Don’t vote for TRS. Don’t have any fears over pensions. If BJP is voted to power, we will ensure the beneficiaries will get a pension of Rs 3,000.”

VILLAGERS RAISE SLOGANS AGAINST RAJAGOPAL
NALGONDA: BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s wife Lakshmi and party leader DK Aruna faced an embarrassing situation when the villagers raised slogans against them when they reached Chinnakondur in Choutuppal mandal to campaign ahead of Munugode bypoll on Monday. The villagers, along with some local Congress workers, obstructed the BJP team and raised slogans like ‘Go back Lakhsmi’ and ‘Go back BJP’. The local residents reportedly expressed their anger over Rajagopal Reddy shifting his loyalties to BJP and said that they won’t allow anybody to campaign for those who cheated Congress in their village. 

