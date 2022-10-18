Uneducated, not ignorant: Voters see through gameplan of parties

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though they are uneducated, they are not poor at understanding the psychological games that the leaders are playing to trick them into voting for their respective party candidates.Take for instance, Empalle Bakkamma, a 50-year-old homemaker and a native of Chikatimamidi of Munugode mandal, who is carefully weighing the merits and demerits of the contestants, who are in the fray for the ensuing byelection.

People like Bakkamma do not have any qualms to be on hire by leaders who crash land into a party for campaigning, but they are not missing the woods for trees even though the leaders who are “just-in” move about in swanky cars.

Though many of the villagers and elderly people are not formally educated in the hinterland of Munugode region, they are not being carried away by the narrative of why one should vote for them. They seem to have understood the reason why there is a byelection suddenly in their constituency. They are able to see through the mudslinging campaigns being carried out by every party. As the Congress and the TRS accuse the BJP candidate of getting party nomination in a “quid pro quo” agreement, the saffron party targets the TRS for neglecting the constituency till now.

The TRS and Congress are campaigning day and night that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s avarice for a `18,000 crore contract led to the by-election. The new converts into BJP are going for TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scalp.“After Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, the need for the development of the constituency has dawned on the government,” Bakkamma said.

Sold out to TRS

Another supporter, shielding the BJP candidate, said that Rajagopal Reddy may have only secured a contract while the other local leaders sold themselves out to the TRS.A woman who wanted to remain anonymous asked, “When the Congress sarpanch, MPTC and even the MLA have sold themselves, why should anyone vote for them? The Congress is blaming the TRS in the State and BJP at the Centre for killing democracy.”

Incidentally, the Congress supporters are questioning why the price of LPG, petrol, diesel, GST had been hiked while the TRS supporters believe that they would win the ensuing election with a thumping majority thanks to the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

Sixty-year-old Pulakaram Ramulu, a traditional communist supporter, said that many people are benefiting from various welfare schemes, including Aasara, Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi, and therefore the voters would support the TRS in gratitude.

47 CANDIDATES IN FRAY

Nalgonda: After several candidates withdraw their nominations and the Election Commission rejected some, there are now 47 candidates in fray in the Munugode bypoll, which is scheduled for November 3. According to Returning Officer K Jagannadha Rao, 36 candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations while the Election Commission has rejected the papers of 47 candidates. It may be mentioned here that a total of 130 candidates had filed their nominations. Most of the Independent candidates who withdrew their nominations joined in the TRS in the presence of State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

MUNUGODE MANDATE

Cops seize Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash

Nalgonda: Police on Monday seized `1 crore in cash from a car, which was being driven by the husband of a BJP Corporator from Karimnagar, in Munugode mandal. Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari said a Tata Safari (bearing registration number TS 02 FH 2425) was stopped by cops at the Chalmeda checkpost. The driver Soppari Venu, the husband of 13th Division Karimnagar Corporator Choppari Jayasri, said he had collected cash from Ramu in Vijayawada as per directions of former BJP MP G Vivek Venkatswamy

