Venkat Reddy hits back at Revanth’s ‘home guard’ jibe, says won’t campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday hit back at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s “home guard” comments and said that he won’t campaign for the party candidate in Munugode byelection. Venkat Reddy, who had earlier vowed not to enter the Congress party office, reached the party office on Monday to cast his vote in the Congress presidential election.

When queried whether he would campaign in Munugode, during a chat with the media, he referred to Revanth Reddy’s comment that “home guards will not be promoted.”

“There won’t be any need of home guards campaigning during the election. A leader has claimed that he would bring the party to power even if 100 police cases are foisted against him,” Venkat Reddy said.

HYDERABAD: Congress star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday hit back at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s “home guard” comments and said that he won’t campaign for the party candidate in Munugode byelection. Venkat Reddy, who had earlier vowed not to enter the Congress party office, reached the party office on Monday to cast his vote in the Congress presidential election. When queried whether he would campaign in Munugode, during a chat with the media, he referred to Revanth Reddy’s comment that “home guards will not be promoted.” “There won’t be any need of home guards campaigning during the election. A leader has claimed that he would bring the party to power even if 100 police cases are foisted against him,” Venkat Reddy said.