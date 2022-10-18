Home States Telangana

Venkat Reddy hits back at Revanth’s ‘home guard’ jibe, says won’t campaign

Venkat Reddy, who had earlier vowed not to enter the Congress party office, reached the party office on Monday to cast his vote in the Congress presidential election.

Published: 18th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy blesses Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll Palvai Sravanthi at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy blesses Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll Palvai Sravanthi at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday hit back at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s “home guard” comments and said that he won’t campaign for the party candidate in Munugode byelection. Venkat Reddy, who had earlier vowed not to enter the Congress party office, reached the party office on Monday to cast his vote in the Congress presidential election.

When queried whether he would campaign in Munugode, during a chat with the media, he referred to Revanth Reddy’s comment that “home guards will not be promoted.”

“There won’t be any need of home guards campaigning during the election. A leader has claimed that he would bring the party to power even if 100 police cases are foisted against him,” Venkat Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp