Accommodation woes for ‘homeless’ leaders

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Ruling TRS MLAs and Ministers are finding it hard to implement the directive of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stay put in Munugode constituency till the last day of campaigning and ensure the victory of party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Instead of staying 24 hours in their assigned villages or mandal headquarters and remaining in touch with voters, they travel from their residences in Hyderabad or in their respective constituencies every day and reach Munugode at about 10 am and leave by the evening. Consequently, the MLAs and Ministers are not getting enough time to meet voters.

The reason cited by followers of the MLAs and the Ministers for this is that they have found no decent accommodation anywhere in the constituency. Strangely, even TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy is not staying in the constituency. He reaches Munugode in the morning from his residence in Hyderabad and returns home by evening after campaigning.

The Chief Minister, who is determined to win Munugode, has allotted three villages each in the constituency to 80 MLAs and mandal headquarters to Ministers, to undertake door-to-door campaigns. They have been instructed to make themselves available 24x7 to party workers and voters in their allotted villages till the end of campaign.

When Express contacted some MLAs, they admitted that proper accommodation was not available for rent anywhere in the constituency. Another problem that is said to be affecting the MLAs and Ministers is the financial crunch. They find it hard to bear their own expenditure as well as that of their followers who are accompanying them to the constituency every day. They have reportedly spent heavily already.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had faced a similar problem, but he thought his way out.

He has set up two huge tents, one for himself and another for his followers, in half an acre of land on the outskirts of Munugode town. The case of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti Reddy is different as she has her own house at Idikuda in Munugode mandal.

Life is tough for MLAs

While some MLAs said that proper accommodation was not available in Munugode, others said that they are finding it hard to bear their own expenditure as well as of their followers every day

