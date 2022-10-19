Home States Telangana

Bandi hails court ruling on TRS bypoll symbol petition

He reiterated that TRS filed the writ petition with a malicious intention to stop the byelection.

Published: 19th October 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. ( Photo | EPS)

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday expressed happiness over the High Court dismissing the petition filed by the ruling TRS seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the symbols that resembled car, allocated to independent candidates in the Munugode byelection.

Speaking to reporters during his Munugode byelection campaign in Marriguda mandal on Tuesday, Sanjay said that justice was always on the side of the people. “Out of fear of losing the fight, TRS is conspiring to stop the byelection by all possible means. As part of it, TRS  approached the court seeking cancellation of the eight symbols allocated to independents,” the State BJP leader said.

“No matter to what conspiracies TRS resorts, in the end justice will win and BJP will emerge victorious in Munugode,” he asserted. He said that BJP respects the court verdict. Sanjay maintained further that these symbols were not new, they had been there since the birth of TRS. He wondered why there was an objection now. He reiterated that TRS filed the writ petition with a malicious intention to stop the byelection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS bypoll Election Commission Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp