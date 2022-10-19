Bandi hails court ruling on TRS bypoll symbol petition

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday expressed happiness over the High Court dismissing the petition filed by the ruling TRS seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the symbols that resembled car, allocated to independent candidates in the Munugode byelection.

Speaking to reporters during his Munugode byelection campaign in Marriguda mandal on Tuesday, Sanjay said that justice was always on the side of the people. “Out of fear of losing the fight, TRS is conspiring to stop the byelection by all possible means. As part of it, TRS approached the court seeking cancellation of the eight symbols allocated to independents,” the State BJP leader said.

“No matter to what conspiracies TRS resorts, in the end justice will win and BJP will emerge victorious in Munugode,” he asserted. He said that BJP respects the court verdict. Sanjay maintained further that these symbols were not new, they had been there since the birth of TRS. He wondered why there was an objection now. He reiterated that TRS filed the writ petition with a malicious intention to stop the byelection.

