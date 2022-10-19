Home States Telangana

Choose KCR over anti-farmer Modi, KTR urges tillers

The State government is spending Rs 10,500 crore every year on power subsidy,” Rama Rao told the farmers.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon Munugode voters to choose between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is planning to fix metres to agriculture pump sets, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Interacting with farmers of Munugode through a teleconference from Hyderabad, Rama Rao said that they should analyse their situation before the formation of Telangana and after the State came into being.
“There were power outages before 2014 and there is plenty of power now. The State government is spending Rs 10,500 crore every year on power subsidy,” Rama Rao told the farmers. He recalled that the State government so far spent Rs 58,000 crore on the Rythu Bandhu scheme and has also implemented Rythu Bima.

“The State government so far spent Rs 1.17 lakh crore on purchasing paddy and other crops,” the Minister pointed out. He said that the State government was constructing Lakshmana Palle, Krishnarayuni Palle and Shivannaguda lift irrigation projects in Munugode Assembly segment.

Claiming that the Union government, if the BJP candidate was elected in Munugode, would scrap all the welfare schemes in the State, Rama Rao called upon the farmers to support the TRS candidate in the bypoll. “The Munugode bypoll was not confined to the State and the entire country was watching the developments,” he said. If the farmers supported the BJP, it would be construed that they supported the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led Union government, Rama Rao said. “Think before you vote. Do not fall prey to the false assurances given by the BJP,” he told the farmers.

