Home States Telangana

I-T dept raids premises belonging to Big C MD in Telangana

The RS Brothers group of companies own Big C, Sumadhura Vasavi and Lot Mobiles in the two Telugu states.

Published: 19th October 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Tuesday conducted searches in the residence and offices of Big C Managing Director (MD) Y Sambashiva Rao and his son in both the Telugu states. The raids come in connection with the raids held at the establishments belonging to RS Brothers in the twin cities last week. RS Brothers group and its sister companies ventured into the real estate business last year.

The RS Brothers group of companies own Big C, Sumadhura Vasavi and Lot Mobiles in the two Telugu states. The agency had recently noted a transaction of `360 crore from Big C to Honor Projects. The searches were also held at the residence(s) and offices of Sambashiva Rao’s son Swapna Kumar, who is the Executive Director of Big C.

He is also reportedly one of the directors of Honor Projects, Honor Hospitality, Lot Mobiles and 23 other companies. I-T sources said that the officials seized hard disks and documents about investments into Honor Projects and other companies. Officials suspect that Big C purchased mobile phones from the black market and would sell the same to customers in the open market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambashiva Rao income tax department
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp