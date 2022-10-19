Home States Telangana

It’s an oath, Congress will not be distributing liquor, swears Revanth

Addressing the huge crowds, Revanth alleged that TRS and BJP are even offering liquor to school-going boys to immorally get an undue advantage in the ensuing election.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Congress is ready to swear before Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple that they would not influence the voters by offering liquor in the Munugode Assembly byelection, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy challenged the TRS and BJP to do the same on Diwali. He was speaking at a road show while campaigning for his party candidate Palvai Sravanthi in Choutuppal mandal on Tuesday.

Addressing the huge crowds, Revanth alleged that TRS and BJP are even offering liquor to school-going boys to immorally get an undue advantage in the ensuing election. He sought to know if BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and TRS working president KT Rama Rao can dare to take a pledge like him.

“The women in Munugode should mull over how TRS and BJP are flooding the constituency with liquor. Promising Bangaru Telangana, KCR has simply turned the state into one of drunkards. The decision is in your hands now,” Revanth said.

PANELS FOR BJY
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has formed 13 different committees for the coordination and smooth conduct of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra will be entering Telangana on October 23. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has appointed chairmen and conveners for reception, cultural, interaction with eminent persons, NGOs, publicity, coordination, corner meetings, food, mobilisation, protocol, media, women mobilisation, state yatris, social media and logistic committees.


