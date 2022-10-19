Home States Telangana

Telangana state seeks study on water availability before river linking project

The Telangana officials asked NWDA to share their proposals so the they could study them and present their views accordingly.

The flooded Godavari River at Saraswathi ghat at Rajamahedravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Department officials reiterated the demand for a study on water availability in the Godavari before taking up the Godavari- Cauvery river link project. Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana Irrigation Department C Muralidhar and Godavari basin deputy director Subramanya Prasad took part in the fourth consultation meeting conducted by the Director General of National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Bhopal Singh in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The meeting with attended by officials from ten States. Telangana officials, who attended the meeting via video link from Hyderabad, asked the NWDA to carry out the study before going ahead with the proposal to divert 141 tmcft of water from the Godavari to Cauvery. They said that there was no surplus water in the Godavari. At this point, the NWDA director general agreed with Telangana.

He said that the Central Water Commission (CWC) had also admitted that there was no surplus water in the Godavari. When Telangana officials asked about the proposed takeoff point for the project, the NWDA officials said they were looking at the Inchampalli barrage. The Telangana officials asked NWDA to share their proposals so the they could study them and present their views accordingly.

