Telangana state EAMCET final phase counselling from Friday

Published: 19th October 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A revised schedule of the final phase of counselling for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was released by the Council of Higher Education on Tuesday.

As per the new schedule, online registrations will commence on October 21. Along with registration, the candidates have to pay a processing fee, book a slot for selection of a helpline centre and candidates who had not attended the first and second phase of counselling would have to get their certificates verified.

Certificate verification of candidates who have booked a slot will take place on October 22. The facility to exercise options will be available between October 21 and 23 and freezing of options would be on October 23.

Temporary seats will be allotted on October 26. Candidates have to pay tuition fees and report through the website between October 26 and 28. The candidates will report to the allotted college simultaneously.
TSCHE also informed that spot admissions for private unaided engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will take place on October 27, for which the schedule has been placed on the TS EAMCET website.It may be noted that after the second phase counselling for engineering admissions, 14,202 seats remain vacant under the convener quota.

