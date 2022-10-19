Home States Telangana

TRS asks ECI to stop Bandi from campaigning

He submitted the video footage of Sanjay’s address at Tirugundlapaly roadshow.

Published: 19th October 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP State president committed serious offences of criminal intimidation and criminal defamation against TRS leaders, the pink party on Tuesday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prohibit Bandi Sanjay from campaigning in Munugode and to remove him from the list of star campaigners of the BJP.

In a letter to the ECI, TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar wrote: “Sanjay encouraged people and voters to commit corruption by accepting money for casting their vote. He has also indulged in terrorising the people by depicting TRS leaders, who are working among the people, campaigning for the TRS in the bypoll, as Dandupalyam batch”.

The TRS complained with the EC that Sanjay also used most objectionable vulgar language apart from describing the BJP leaders as “devotees of Rama” and TRS leaders and workers as “Rakshasas” and this election was a fight between gods and the demons.

“The TRS objected to the ‘hate speech’ of Sanjay. The TRS also wondered why the EC is not taking action against BJP leaders and why it was silent,” Bharath Kumar wrote. He submitted the video footage of Sanjay’s address at Tirugundlapaly roadshow. “We hope you will take a serious note of it and initiate criminal action, including immediately stopping from him talking nonsense and using criminal language by passing an interim direction against him,” the TRS petition said.

Vulgar language used: TRS
The pink party accused the BJP leader of using foul languages and describing TRS leaders as demons while claiming that saffron party leaders were ‘devotees of Rama’.

