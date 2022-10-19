TRS, Congress are two sides of same coin, alleges Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing TRS and Congress as two sides of the same coin, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the people of Munugode told him that TRS was supporting the Congress’ campaign in the byelection, just like TRS had aligned with Congress in the past on several occasions.

Speaking in New Delhi, Kishan said that the ruling party was buying sarpanches from BJP, Congress and TRS, and that TRS MLAs and ministers camping in the villages were threatening the relatives of BJP workers that if TRS managed to win the byelection, BJP workers will have to face dire consequences.

“The level of the unfair game being played out by the ruling party in Munugode was not played even in Huzurabad or GHMC elections.

They are pressurising the family members of BJP workers to go on pilgrimage till the end of the elections, telling them that they wo-uld bear all the costs and make arrangements for the tour. Even if hundreds of crores are spent undemocratically, the people have resolved to end the corrupt, autocratic family rule in the State,” he said.

Earlier, he attended the Union Cabinet meeting, where existing and new railway projects were discussed. He said that out of 1,300 km railway-line projects in the State, land acquisition for 500 km was not done by the State government, which could delay three major projects including Kazipet-Kagaznagar additional railway-line being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,063 core, Manoharabad-Manuguru railway-line at a cost of Rs 2,250 crore, and Ramagundam-Manuguru line at Rs 2,912 crore.

He said that the Union Railway Minister had responded positively regarding the laying of Bhadrachalam-Dornakal-Manuguru, Mothumarri-Vishnupuram, and Kothagudem-Sathupalli railway-lines. Soon Vande Bharat Express train will be operational in the State, either covering Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, or Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Tirupati routes, he said.

