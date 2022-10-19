Two brain-dead donors save three lives at NIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a span of two days, doctors at the NIMS performed three organ transplant surgeries where healthy organs from two brain-dead donors were transplanted in three critically ill patients. All the patients are recovering well after the surgery.

A team of cardiothoracic surgeons led by Dr Amaresh Rao performed a heart transplant on October 7, where the donor was a 27-year-old brain-dead male. The heart was transplanted in a 57-year-old male suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy.

In another case, family members of a 45-year-old brain-dead woman from Siddipet consented to the donation of liver and kidney which saved lives of two female patients. The surgery was done on October 10.

The liver was received by a 27-year-old woman suffering from liver cirrhosis. Both the donors were declared brain-dead following separate road accidents. Post surgey the patients are recovering well and are shifted from ICU. Generally, this procedure costs approximately Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh at private hospitals, which was done free at NIMS under Aarogyasri.

HYDERABAD: In a span of two days, doctors at the NIMS performed three organ transplant surgeries where healthy organs from two brain-dead donors were transplanted in three critically ill patients. All the patients are recovering well after the surgery. A team of cardiothoracic surgeons led by Dr Amaresh Rao performed a heart transplant on October 7, where the donor was a 27-year-old brain-dead male. The heart was transplanted in a 57-year-old male suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy. In another case, family members of a 45-year-old brain-dead woman from Siddipet consented to the donation of liver and kidney which saved lives of two female patients. The surgery was done on October 10. The liver was received by a 27-year-old woman suffering from liver cirrhosis. Both the donors were declared brain-dead following separate road accidents. Post surgey the patients are recovering well and are shifted from ICU. Generally, this procedure costs approximately Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh at private hospitals, which was done free at NIMS under Aarogyasri.