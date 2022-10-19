Vemulawada civic chief takes Rs 30,000 bribe, held

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner E Shyam Sunder Rao was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) sleuths while he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a dump yard contractor on Tuesday.

According to ACB DSP K Bhadraiah, for extension of the contract work to Sunkari Mahesh, the municipal commissioner demanded Rs 50,000, and later he agreed to settle for Rs 30,000. A vexed Mahesh approached the ACB officials, who had laid a trap and caught the commissioner red-handed at the municipal office.

Mahesh bagged the contract of the integrated market and dump yard development. He approached Shyam Sunder seeking further extension of the contract. Led by Bhadraiah, his team arrested Shyam Sunder Rao and brought him to Karimangar to be produced before the special ACB court.

