Will carry forward my father’s legacy, vows Palvai Sravanthi

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

Instead of welfare and development, the TRS and BJP are only concerned about how much money they can pump in to buy leaders and voters to get an undue advantage, believes Palvai Sravanthi, the Congress contestant during her conversation with B Kartheek of TNIE.



How is your campaign going?

The campaign is quite vigorous; we are reaching out to the people. There is a good response from the people - women, elderly and youngsters - and the best part is their warmth. It’s not like I am a candidate; people are treating me like their own daughter or sister.



Ruling parties generally have the edge in byelections, as proven in Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar. Why contest this election which is just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections?

An election remains an election, be it for six months or two days, or five years. The TRS and BJP are corporate houses rather than political parties. They are interested in making money by extracting more out of people and protect their business interests. But Congress has always been the party for the poor and downtrodden.



The TRS and BJP have been engineering defections of local Congress leaders. Has it weakened your party?

Absolutely not. Most of the people who have defected were those who had come in from other parties. Other than that, we have hardly lost 10% of our true cadres. In fact, the movement of these leaders has given a new cause for the party workers to come together, consolidate and fight harder.



Your party is alleging that TRS and BJP are pumping in liquor and money to influence voters?

Absolutely true. TRS is going in with liquor and arranging lunches, they call it Vanabhojanam, where it is all about people being served meat and all. What the BJP is doing is ensuring youngsters and other people are totally drunk. If you see most of the videos released by the BJP, you would find that people are so drunk that they don’t know what they are talking about.



What should have been the basis for seeking votes in this by-election?

Any election should be fought on the plank of development and the welfare of people. Unlike the other elections, this election is more about how much money they (BJP and TRS) can pump in, and how many more votes they can buy. This is absolutely a disaster for the idea of democracy in this country. They are damaging the fabric of this nation by creating divisions among the people.



What are the three predominant problems in Munugode constituency?

I see a lack of infrastructure. Education and healthcare have taken a backseat. And the land oustees of two reservoirs being built are yet to be given an R&R package.

Isn’t your father, who represented the constituency five times, also to be blamed for the underdevelopment in the constituency?

No. My father was an MLA for the last time in 2004. He always did his best for the people here. In fact, any village I go to, people show me the development works he initiated, be it housing, schools, or other infrastructure.



The dates of Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the state coincides with the Munugode byelection schedule. What impact will it have on your election?

I see it as a very positive development. Bharat Jodo Yatra has started in South India and already, you can see the tremors it’s creating in North India. There is a feel-good factor associated with it, as Rahul Gandhi is walking in the interest of the nation and definitely that is going to be a turning point even in the byelection.



Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for me because I have their best interests at heart. I have a proven track record of being available, ensuring the development of the area, and the overall welfare of the people. I, as the daughter of a leader who lived his life for the people of the people, intend to continue his legacy.

