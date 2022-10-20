20-year-old bridge collapses, 40 villages lose link to Kagaznagar town

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bridge across Peddavagu at Andhavelli has collapsed, badly affecting transport facilities between Kagaznagar and about 40 villages in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district. The bridge had suffered damage due to incessant rains a few days ago and completely collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday.

The district police had forbidden movement of vehicles on the bridge after one of its pillars sank. As a result of the collapse of the bridge, people, including students from several villages are forced to use country boats to cross the stream to reach Kagaznagar town. Travelling in country boats is a risky affair. Four school students narrowly escaped death when a boat capsized in the stream. Some fishermen had the presence of mind to rush to the rescue of the students.

The bridge was constructed only 20 years ago. Indicating poor quality of work, a portion of it started signs of collapse two years ago. To repair the damage it had suffered some days ago, the government recently called for tenders for replacing two slabs and building a new pillar.

In spite of public criticism of the poor quality in the construction of the bridge by the contractor, the officials called for tenders for repairs without constituting an expert committee as per established norms. Meanwhile, the decline continued and it collapsed in a heap on Wednesday.

According to sources, during the construction of this bridge in 2002, the officials concerned looked the other way when quality was being comprised. It is being alleged that the pits were not dug deep enough for building the pillars resulting in their caving in.

In sharp contrast to the Andhavelli bridge, the decades-old Tharnam bridge in Adilabad district withstood deadly floods and still stands solidly. It had suffered a minor damage in 2015. Officials repaired it quickly and restored it.

