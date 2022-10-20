Home States Telangana

AFRC raises minimum fee for BTech courses to Rs 45,000 in Telangana

The AFRC also fixed the fee for MCA, MBA and MTech courses. For NRI students, the fee for BTech is up to US$ 5,000 per year.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has fixed Rs 45,000 as the minimum fee and Rs 1.35 lakh as the outer limit for BTech course in private unaided colleges for 2022-23 to 2024-25. The State government issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

The AFRC also fixed the fee for MCA, MBA and MTech courses. For NRI students, the fee for BTech is up to US$ 5,000 per year. The minimum fee for the BTech course per year was increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 now while the maximum has been increased from Rs 1.25 lakh per year to Rs 1.60 lakh. Of the 159 engineering colleges, 40 were allowed to collect Rs 1 lakh and above per year for BTech.

The minimum fee for MBA was fixed as Rs 27,000 per year with the outer limit being set at Rs 1.1 lakh. The minimum and maximum fee for MCA per year is Rs 27,000 and Rs 95,000 while it was fixed at Rs 57,000 and Rs 1.30 lakh respectively for MTech It may be recalled that the private managements had approached the High Court following which the government held talks with them.

