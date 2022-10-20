Congress polls: Party poll authority to decide on issues of ‘irregularities’

By Express News Service

ADONI (KURNOOL): Central Election Authority of the Congress party will take a decision on the issues raised by MP Shashi Tharoor on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the party presidential polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said just a few minutes before senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected chief of the grand old party.

He was responding to a query on Tharoor’s team writing a letter to the party’s chief election authority, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the elections in Uttar Pradesh and demanding that all votes from the State be deemed invalid. “We are the only party in the country that holds internal elections. We are also the only political party that has a Central Election Authority with a TN Seshan-type person.

I have worked with (Madhusudhan) Mistry ji (chairman of Congress Election Authority). He is absolutely straightforward and a solid person. Whatever issues are raised, they will be obviously addressed to the EC. The EC will take a decision on whether there were irregularities or not,” Rahul said.

The national leader stressed that Congress has an institutional framework and is capable of conducting elections smoothly. “What’s very interesting to me is that everybody is asking about elections in the Congress and I am proud that the party has open transparent elections,” he said. On his role in the Congress, Rahul said, “The party president is the supreme authority and whoever gets elected to the post would decide on the way forward.”

ADONI (KURNOOL): Central Election Authority of the Congress party will take a decision on the issues raised by MP Shashi Tharoor on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the party presidential polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said just a few minutes before senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected chief of the grand old party. He was responding to a query on Tharoor’s team writing a letter to the party’s chief election authority, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the elections in Uttar Pradesh and demanding that all votes from the State be deemed invalid. “We are the only party in the country that holds internal elections. We are also the only political party that has a Central Election Authority with a TN Seshan-type person. I have worked with (Madhusudhan) Mistry ji (chairman of Congress Election Authority). He is absolutely straightforward and a solid person. Whatever issues are raised, they will be obviously addressed to the EC. The EC will take a decision on whether there were irregularities or not,” Rahul said. The national leader stressed that Congress has an institutional framework and is capable of conducting elections smoothly. “What’s very interesting to me is that everybody is asking about elections in the Congress and I am proud that the party has open transparent elections,” he said. On his role in the Congress, Rahul said, “The party president is the supreme authority and whoever gets elected to the post would decide on the way forward.”