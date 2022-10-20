Parents seek ‘Sajjanar justice’ in Telangana kid rape case

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even the most vocal supporter of non-violence was moved on Wednesday, witnessing the heart-rending scenes of parents of a four-and-a-half-year-old demanding death for the man who raped her.

While other parents lent support, the father of the victim called for “Sajjanar justice”. He wanted the driver to be killed in an encounter, similar to the Disha rape case where the four accused were shot dead.

“What kind of a woman is the principal? How could she support the accused who committed such a crime against my daughter? Was she not the one supposed to be monitoring the school,” he asked. The child’s mother also demanded that the accused driver be hanged. “Such people do not deserve to live. Our girls are not safe as long as they exist. He might be released after some years and might harm other children,” she said.

Meanwhile, Beemana Rajani Kumar, the driver accused of the rape, was arrested under IPC Section 376 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act while school Principal S Madhavi Reddy, the second accused in the FIR, is charged under Section 21 of the POCSO Act.

This Section reads: “Any person who fails to report or record such an offence shall be punished with imprisonment of six months or fine or both”.The two accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

The remand report accessed by TNIE says that Rajani Kumar used to take the victim from classroom to a digital classroom, remove her clothes, sexually harassed her by touching her private parts, to the extent of penetrating her with his finger to satisfy his sexual desires. The entire incident took place in the school premises allegedly due to the negligence of Madhavi Reddy, who is the in-charge of BSD DAV Public School.

Victim pointed at the driver

Though Madhavi Reddy is named the second accused, she was served notice under Section 41 CrPC which says that she may commit further offences, tamper with the evidence, threaten witnesses, may change residence.

A police officer said, “When the victim’s mother was changing her clothes, the girl told her not to touch her there and started crying. When the mother asked her why, she broke down on how a man from the faculty touched her and behaved with her. The parents then went to the school where the victim on seeing the driver, started screaming and pointing at him.”

Police found that Rajani Kumar was given freedom by the principal to look after the administration work in the school. He used to instruct teachers and staff. He also used to shift the children from one classroom to the other, but no one interfered as he was close to the principal. Even after parents confronted her over the incident, the principal failed to give a satisfactory explanation for not restricting his access in the school vicinity.

