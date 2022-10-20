Revanth sees KCR-Modi plot to polarise votes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had secret parleys with BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in Delhi to plot a conspiracy to creating tensions and polarise the voters between TRS and BJP in the Munugode byelection.

Addressing a press conference in the Munugode constituency, Revanth Reddy said, “As per my sources, the Union Home Ministry is planning to deploy CRPF forces in the poll-bound constituency. While the State police who are under the direct control of the State government check BJP vehicles, the CRPF personnel would intensify inspection of TRS leaders’ vehicles, to create an ‘artificial’ enmity.”

Revanth said, “The Chief Minister will soon go to Munugode constituency in a cavalcade of thousands of vehicles to stage a protest in front of the office of returning officer or on a road. This is as part of the strategy given by KCR’s political consultant PK (Prashant Kishore) to create artificial enmity between BJP and TRS and fuel hatred,” alleged the TPCC president.

To buttress his argument, he said that a similar strategy was used during the West Bengal elections, where Mamata Banerjee-led TMC attacked BJP president JD Nadda’s vehicle and BJP attacked Mamata.

“As a result, Mamata has retained her position as Chief Minister and BJP emerged as the principal Opposition in West Bengal, killing all the other parties,” he said. He added that the whole idea was to show that the other parties were not in the electoral battle.

APPEAL TO ECI

Revanth Reddy appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to follow the rules in awarding serial numbers on the electoral sequence on ballots or EVMs. He said that as per the existing norms national parties should be given preference in alphabetical order. He also asked the ECI to take note of the unauthorised vehicles including government protocol vehicles allotted to Ministers being used for election campaigns and road shows.

