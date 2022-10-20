Home States Telangana

Telangana consumer court orders SLN Constructions to pay Rs 25,000 to residents

Fifty-nine residents out of 66 who live in flats in Mayuri Meadows filed the complaint that the company had made several promises but deviated from their own commitments.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed SLN Constructions Kukatpally to pay Rs 25,000 to Mayuri Meadows Resident Owners Welfare Association, Miyapur, for deficiency in service.

Fifty-nine residents out of 66 who live in flats in Mayuri Meadows filed the complaint that the company had made several promises but deviated from their own commitments. All the members have taken possession of semi-finished flats in 2013.

The members waited for a long time for the completion of all amenities but the company was not coming forward to fulfil their obligations despite repeated requests. The company initially has given the brochure in the name of RNS Constructions with the building name Mayuri Meadows containing the promises that they have not kept including amenities like supply of Manjeera water, jogging track, party hall, indoor games and gym.

As no Manjeera water was provided, residents of the apartments had to incur Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month to secure the water and due to improper construction at various stages, the water either seeped or stagnated in the top of the building walls of the respective apartments including in cellars.
As quality of the work was inferior, the commission ordered re-attending to the work, paying Rs 25,000, and set two months as a deadline for compliance.

