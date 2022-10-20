Home States Telangana

Telangana state Dairy told to regularise services of petitioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the TS Dairy Development Corporation Limited to regularise the services of the petitioner as a junior engineer/manager from the date of his initial appointment within six weeks.

V. Pradeep Kumar, the petitioner, had moved court after the Animal Husbandry department failure to regularise his services though he had been working for the TSDDCL on a contract basis for over 11 years.
Citing the AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Employees Regulations, 1976, the petitioner claimed that the notification was issued for the regular position of manager but the appointment was on a contract basis.

The petitioner nonetheless joined as a junior engineer Grade-II with the initial consolidated salary of Rs 15,000 per month, which was then increased to Rs 21,000 per month Counsel for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, claimed that the petitioner’s appointment was done in accordance with Regulation 22 of the rules. The petitioner took the written examination and then the interview and was hence entitled to regularisation of his services under Supreme Court decisions.

The TSDDCL argued that the petitioner was not assigned to the normal position of manager nor had it made any commitment regarding his appointment against any sanctioned cadre. After hearing the arguments, the court directed the TSDDCL to regularise the petitioner’s services within six weeks.

