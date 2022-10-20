Telangana teacher canes students for wearing ‘muddy’ shoes

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Though there is a ban on corporal punishment both in government and private schools, a teacher allegedly caned six Class IX students for wearing “muddy” shoes, leading to a protest by angry parents at the Government Upper Primary School for Boys in Manakondur mandal headquarters.

The incident occurred two ago but it came to light on Wednesday when the District Educational Officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao ordered an enquiry by the Mandal Educational Officer (MEO). The DEO ordered the probe a day after parents staged a protest at the school, demanding action against the teacher.

The parents alleged that Rajyalakshmi, who teaches Biology, caned the six students with a stick as they tried to clean their muddied shoes after walking to school in rainwater and in the process dirtied the premises.  

Following the DEO’s order, the MEO visited the school on Wednesday and talked to the students as well as the staff. When contacted by TNIE, the DEO said that an appropriate action will be initiated against the teacher after the MEO submitted his report.

