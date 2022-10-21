Home States Telangana

Advocate ‘gifts’ pen to CP to sign 1,650-page response

Earlier in the day, Special government pleader MK Sadasivuni, on behalf of the Advocate General, requested the Telangana High Court to give time to file the counter.

Published: 21st October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Advocate  K Karuna Sagar, counsel to BJP MLA T Raja Singh, on Thursday sent a Parker pen, along with an extra refill, to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand to help him “sign the 1,650 pages of the annexure” that would be submitted to the High Court hearing the petition filed by T Usha Bai in the PD Act case. Karuna Sagar sent the pen, costing Rs 357, to the Commissioner's Office at Hyderguda, using the Pay on Delivery option.

It is not known if CV Anand received the pen since he is working from his office in the Integrated Command and Control Centre on some days of the week. It’s also not known if he would pay for an expensive pen that he did not order. Meanwhile, Karuna Sagar took to Twitter to say: “Today sent a Parker pen along with an extra refill through the Amazon app to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to sign 1,650 pages of the counter Raja Singh PD Act case, with a request to sign the counter & file the same in court at the earliest...(sic)”.

Earlier in the day, Special government pleader MK Sadasivuni, on behalf of the Advocate General, requested the Telangana High Court to give time to file the counter. The Special GP said that Raja Singh is a defendant in 100 criminal cases, 18 of which are quite recent. He pointed out that the history and antecedents of 15 of the 18 instances are mentioned, and three examples are used as justification for the detention order. The counter-affidavit was submitted for signatures and would be filed on October 28, 2022. It comprised an annexure that spanned over 1,650 pages, the Special GP said.

The Special GP’s was responding to a bench of Justices Abhishek Reddy and J Sridevi, that was hearing a petition filed by Usha Bai, wife of Raja Singh, urging it to issue an interim order freeing the BJP MLA. After hearing both sides, the Court directed the respondent to file the counter by October 28, the next date of hearing.

