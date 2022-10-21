Home States Telangana

 Bikshmamaiah Goud back in TRS fold

Addressing a press conference later, Rama Rao accused the Congress and BJP of colluding in the bypoll and earlier in the elections held in Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming former MLA from Alair Budida Bikshmamaiah Goud into the party fold at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that the welfare and development works of the State government would help his party to win the Munugode bypoll. Addressing a press conference later, Rama Rao accused the Congress and BJP of colluding in the bypoll and earlier in the elections held in Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

“There are around 2.4 lakh voters in Munugode, of which 2,38,915 are beneficiaries of the State government’s welfare and development works. The total beneficiaries in Munugode are 99.15 per cent of the voters,” he said Stating that people of Nalgonda district would support development, Rama Rao said that Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly results would be repeated in Munugode.

“The BJP-led Union government did not sanction any funds to Munugode,” he alleged. He also alleged that the BJP was using all Central agencies like ED and CBI to try and instil fear among the Opposition. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other leaders were present. Speaking to the media, Bikshamaiah Goud alleged that Komatireddy brothers were “covert brothers”. “The brothers spoiled the politics of Nalgonda with their money influence,” he charged. Goud, who recently switched from the TRS to the BJP, alleged that the BJP was not working for the country but for contractors like Rajagopal Reddy.

