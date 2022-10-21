Home States Telangana

Children cannot avoid paying maintenance to parents, rules Telangana High Court

Furthermore, Srinivas, his wife and children live in the house that is owned by his parents, who live in a rented property.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday ruled that children or legal successors cannot avoid paying maintenance to their aging parents on the grounds that they do not make an adequate living. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Kasupa Gowramma and Dayanand, an elderly couple from Chatrinaka. Dayanand, a former BDL employee, does not receive a pension.

They told the court that the Chatrinaka police refused to file a FIR against their son Srinivas and daughter-in-law Madhavi who failed to comply with orders issued under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. They informed the court that the Tribunal had instructed Srinivas to pay Rs 10000 per month to his parents. Furthermore, Srinivas, his wife and children live in the house that is owned by his parents, who live in a rented property.

Counsel for Srinivas said that the elderly couple was seeking Rs 10,000 each, and his client was an onion seller who was unable to earn a living  now. The Court said that the maintenance would not be suspended since it did not agree with the argument.

