Govt needs to maintain Sex Offenders Registry: Social activist Sunitha Krishnan

By Express News Service

The recent shocking rape of a four-year-old kindergarten student in Banjara Hills sparked a public outcry and a debate on paedophilia and on how to punish the perpetrators of such horrific crimes, some angry parents even suggesting that they be shot to death or killed in an encounter. Social activist Sunitha Krishnan, however, stresses the need to maintain a Sex Offenders Registry, as is the practice in the US, to curb these heinous crimes. She also took to Twitter to express her views, tagging IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who in turn responded immediately and asked her to submit her suggestions to take the idea forward.

In a chat with TNIE’s Priya Rathnam, Sunitha Krishnan reveals how she initiated the idea of starting a Sex Offenders Registry in the country back in 2015 and how it became a reality in 2018. However, its access was restricted to the law enforcement agencies. She also stresses the need for Telangana to maintain a similar registry. Excerpts from the interview:

How long have been advocating this idea?

I have been working on this subject relentlessly since 2015. One Registry that has already been introduced is accessible only to the law enforcement agencies. Like everybody else, I too was disturbed by the recent rape of this four-year-old girl. That’s why I took to Twitter to express my views. I am glad Minister KT Rama Rao garu responded. I have compiled all the work I have done in the last seven years and sent the same to the Minister.

Are you optimistic that your idea will be adopted by govt?

Telangana is the State where every issue is approached in a realistic way. Some commendable examples which made the difference are the Bharosa Centre & SHE Teams. While the numbers have no relevance in such matters, even if one child or woman is victimised it is a matter of grave concern for all of us.

I’m very optimistic that the government will surely look into this issue. Hopefully, it will accept my idea and start a Registry.

What are your suggestions?

The main objective behind the idea of starting this Sex Offenders Registry is to ensure transparency and to make details of sex offenders easily available and accessible to all, and not just law enforcement agencies. The Registry, which is being maintained by around 30 countries, will be used to identify, locate and register convicted and released sex offenders in India. It will also help the law enforcement agencies to keep track of the known sex offenders.

What are the challenges?

The challenges are many. It’s difficult but not impossible to identify the offenders and to maintain a comprehensive list of such offenders, including the movement and present location of sex offenders.

Who’ll be the supervisory authority?

As supervisory authority, a DSP level officer can head the body while the magistrates will act as the heads of adjudication authority in their respective districts.

Who will have access?

A police officer can have the power to access the information after submitting an application to the supervisory authority and the officer must ensure the information is used in prescribed manner and shall not reveal the information to any third party.

How can public access the registry?

Public can make a request to adjudicating authority, while giving an undertaking that the information will not be disclosed to others. The information can be accessed in 15 days.

What about the privacy of sexual offenders?

The question is about the public safety versus privacy of offenders. When an offender violates and invades the deepest privacy of a person, he or she has to face the consequences.

The recent shocking rape of a four-year-old kindergarten student in Banjara Hills sparked a public outcry and a debate on paedophilia and on how to punish the perpetrators of such horrific crimes, some angry parents even suggesting that they be shot to death or killed in an encounter. Social activist Sunitha Krishnan, however, stresses the need to maintain a Sex Offenders Registry, as is the practice in the US, to curb these heinous crimes. She also took to Twitter to express her views, tagging IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who in turn responded immediately and asked her to submit her suggestions to take the idea forward. In a chat with TNIE’s Priya Rathnam, Sunitha Krishnan reveals how she initiated the idea of starting a Sex Offenders Registry in the country back in 2015 and how it became a reality in 2018. However, its access was restricted to the law enforcement agencies. She also stresses the need for Telangana to maintain a similar registry. Excerpts from the interview: How long have been advocating this idea? I have been working on this subject relentlessly since 2015. One Registry that has already been introduced is accessible only to the law enforcement agencies. Like everybody else, I too was disturbed by the recent rape of this four-year-old girl. That’s why I took to Twitter to express my views. I am glad Minister KT Rama Rao garu responded. I have compiled all the work I have done in the last seven years and sent the same to the Minister. Are you optimistic that your idea will be adopted by govt? Telangana is the State where every issue is approached in a realistic way. Some commendable examples which made the difference are the Bharosa Centre & SHE Teams. While the numbers have no relevance in such matters, even if one child or woman is victimised it is a matter of grave concern for all of us. I’m very optimistic that the government will surely look into this issue. Hopefully, it will accept my idea and start a Registry. What are your suggestions? The main objective behind the idea of starting this Sex Offenders Registry is to ensure transparency and to make details of sex offenders easily available and accessible to all, and not just law enforcement agencies. The Registry, which is being maintained by around 30 countries, will be used to identify, locate and register convicted and released sex offenders in India. It will also help the law enforcement agencies to keep track of the known sex offenders. What are the challenges? The challenges are many. It’s difficult but not impossible to identify the offenders and to maintain a comprehensive list of such offenders, including the movement and present location of sex offenders. Who’ll be the supervisory authority? As supervisory authority, a DSP level officer can head the body while the magistrates will act as the heads of adjudication authority in their respective districts. Who will have access? A police officer can have the power to access the information after submitting an application to the supervisory authority and the officer must ensure the information is used in prescribed manner and shall not reveal the information to any third party. How can public access the registry? Public can make a request to adjudicating authority, while giving an undertaking that the information will not be disclosed to others. The information can be accessed in 15 days. What about the privacy of sexual offenders? The question is about the public safety versus privacy of offenders. When an offender violates and invades the deepest privacy of a person, he or she has to face the consequences.