Green building footprint now put at 9.75 billion sq. ft in Hyderabad

The conference was inaugurated by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu who is also the founding Chancellor of Rishihood University.

Published: 21st October 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has achieved 9.75 billion sq. ft of green building footprint spread across 8,600+ projects all over India. This was announced during the inaugural of the IGBC Green Building Congress 2022 in Hyderabad. The inaugural of the 20th edition of the Green Building Congress, the three-day flagship event of the IGBC saw participation from the green building community from around the world.

The conference was inaugurated by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu who is also the founding Chancellor of Rishihood University. Addressing the gathering, Prabhu said that all people should be aware of the threats posed by climate change and green buildings are one of the means to reduce those threats. He exhorted all State governments and urban local bodies to proactively offer incentives to IGBC-rated green buildings to ensure wider adoption of the concept .

