I’ll change the face of Munugode, vows Rajagopal

By Express News Service

Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who has taken a leap of faith into the saffron party, appears confident of victory as his promise to develop the constituency with central funds of Rs 1,000 crore is finding traction with the people. He says he is confident that the constituency will become a model for all others in development metrics. Rajagopal is banking heavily on the anti-incumbency luggage that the TRS had accumulated over the last eight years. Excerpts from a freewheeling interview by TNIE’s A Seshacharyulu at his camp office in Munugode.

Why did you leave Congress and join the BJP?

The party is not a major force anymore while the BJP is becoming stronger by the day. If anyone can challenge KCR, it’s the BJP.

You were Munugode MLA till recently. Why could you not develop it?

As I won on the Congress ticket, the TRS was never benevolent to me. The government did not allocate any funds for the development of the constituency. It never responded to any of my pleas for funds for addressing the issues in the constituency.

What are you promising to the people of Munugode now?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have promised Rs 1,000 crore for taking up development works in the constituency. After I win, I will change the face of Munugode constituency.

Can you name specific projects?

The establishment of an ESI Hospital, a stadium for sportspersons, a weavers’ skill development centre, and construction of all roads in the constituency at a cost of Rs 200 crores. This apart, on my agenda is the development of Choutuppal and Chandur municipalities at a cost of Rs 50 crore for each municipality. We will also provide Rs 50,000 Mudra loans to each woman to start small-time business on her own.

The TRS has deployed almost all its MLAs in the constituency for campaigning. They are actively promoting government welfare schemes. In the face of the TRS onslaught, what are your chances of victory?

I am sure I am going to win hands down. The people are now against the TRS. They are not ready to trust the party and the government any longer, having seen how it had gone back on its promises. The way KCR and his family had minted lakhs of crores had already made the people despise them. Even though the TRS is armtwisting leaders who want to join the BJP, we are much ahead of it in the race to win the seat. Another factor that weighs in my favour is the service I have rendered through my mother’s foundation. I spent crores to help people in distress. As I have been saying, with my resignation, the people have benefited already. New pensions and roads have come in the constituency only after I resigned.

Are the Union Ministers and BJP top leaders coming to the constituency to shore up the campaigning?

Several ministers and senior leaders are eager to come to Munugode and take part in campaigning. This election would rewrite political history as it is poised to catapult the party to power in the State in the next election.

There have been protests by Congress workers at your meetings. Aren’t they bothering you?

In one or two villages, some youths protested. But in a majority of the villages, people are welcoming me with a warm heart and are blessing me even though I am behind schedule.

He is a public leader and will take the right decision at the right time.

Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who has taken a leap of faith into the saffron party, appears confident of victory as his promise to develop the constituency with central funds of Rs 1,000 crore is finding traction with the people. He says he is confident that the constituency will become a model for all others in development metrics. Rajagopal is banking heavily on the anti-incumbency luggage that the TRS had accumulated over the last eight years. Excerpts from a freewheeling interview by TNIE’s A Seshacharyulu at his camp office in Munugode. Why did you leave Congress and join the BJP? The party is not a major force anymore while the BJP is becoming stronger by the day. If anyone can challenge KCR, it’s the BJP. You were Munugode MLA till recently. Why could you not develop it? As I won on the Congress ticket, the TRS was never benevolent to me. The government did not allocate any funds for the development of the constituency. It never responded to any of my pleas for funds for addressing the issues in the constituency. What are you promising to the people of Munugode now? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have promised Rs 1,000 crore for taking up development works in the constituency. After I win, I will change the face of Munugode constituency. Can you name specific projects? The establishment of an ESI Hospital, a stadium for sportspersons, a weavers’ skill development centre, and construction of all roads in the constituency at a cost of Rs 200 crores. This apart, on my agenda is the development of Choutuppal and Chandur municipalities at a cost of Rs 50 crore for each municipality. We will also provide Rs 50,000 Mudra loans to each woman to start small-time business on her own. The TRS has deployed almost all its MLAs in the constituency for campaigning. They are actively promoting government welfare schemes. In the face of the TRS onslaught, what are your chances of victory? I am sure I am going to win hands down. The people are now against the TRS. They are not ready to trust the party and the government any longer, having seen how it had gone back on its promises. The way KCR and his family had minted lakhs of crores had already made the people despise them. Even though the TRS is armtwisting leaders who want to join the BJP, we are much ahead of it in the race to win the seat. Another factor that weighs in my favour is the service I have rendered through my mother’s foundation. I spent crores to help people in distress. As I have been saying, with my resignation, the people have benefited already. New pensions and roads have come in the constituency only after I resigned. Are the Union Ministers and BJP top leaders coming to the constituency to shore up the campaigning? Several ministers and senior leaders are eager to come to Munugode and take part in campaigning. This election would rewrite political history as it is poised to catapult the party to power in the State in the next election. There have been protests by Congress workers at your meetings. Aren’t they bothering you? In one or two villages, some youths protested. But in a majority of the villages, people are welcoming me with a warm heart and are blessing me even though I am behind schedule. He is a public leader and will take the right decision at the right time.