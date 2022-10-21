Home States Telangana

Jadcherla teen kills self, parents blame lecturer

Hundreds, including people’s organisations and student unions protested at the college throughout the day demanding justice for Myna.

Published: 21st October 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 03:23 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old girl pursuing her BZC second year at BRR Government Degree College in Jadcherla town of Mahbubnagar district died after consuming pesticide on Wednesday in her family’s agricultural field. She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last on Wednesday night. Myna’s parents say they found an abortion kit in her bag, following her death. They allege that Srinivas Rao, a Zoology lecturer in the college, was harassing Myna, leading her to take the extreme step.

Munavath Myna was a resident of Hanuman Naik Thanda of Thimmajipet mandal of Nagarkurnool district. On Thursday morning, a video showing a girl from Myna’s class slapping her in the classroom also came to light. Myna was friends with two girls, one of whom got married recently. When Myna found her married friend flirting with another man, she clicked a photo and sent it to a common friend. Another friend of Myna’s, who got angered by her action, slapped her in the college. The issue was escalated to the principal, who disciplined the three students.

Mahbubnagar RDO Anil Kumar, who conducted a preliminary inquiry, told TNIE that both the versions pointing to the cause of her death were probably connected. He said that as per the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) of 1989, immediate relief of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the bereaved family members. He also said that a proposal for suspending the lecturer was sent to the principal.

Parents changing version, says SI
Thimmajipet SI SK Shamshuddin however told Express that the parents of the girl had initially said they were not suspicious of anyone. “They said that everybody in the college was good to Myna and that their daughter had been feeling distressed for the past couple of days. On Thursday morning, when the slapping video came to light, they accused the lecturer of sexual harassment. We can’t say as of now that the abortion kit was used by the victim. We have sent the body for post-mortem and have collected her clothes as well. We are going to send her viscera to the forensic science laboratory, and the truth will be revealed after the FSL report comes out. As of now the investigation is on,” he said.

