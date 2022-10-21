Home States Telangana

Sukesh Gupta colluded with MMTC officials: ED

The agency seized jewellery stocks worth Rs 149.10 crore and Rs 1.96 crore in cash. Sukesh was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

Published: 21st October 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), investigating the financial transactions of MBS and Musaddilal Gems, is believed to have found that director Sukesh Gupta colluded with various officers of Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC) Hyderabad, to paint a distorted picture of his account, causing massive losses to the corporation.

The agency said Sukesh also entered into an OTS (One-Time Settlement) with MMTC in 2019. However, the MMTC confirmed that Sukesh didn’t comply with the OTS conditions and the deal collapsed. The ED carried out search operations on MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Musaddilal Gems and Jewels India Pvt Ltd, its directors Sukesh and Anurag Gupta on October 17 at five locations in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The agency seized jewellery stocks worth Rs 149.10 crore and Rs 1.96 crore in cash. Sukesh was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday. ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, ACB, Hyderabad, against Sukesh and his companies for defrauding MMTC in purchase of gold bullion under Buyer’s Credit Scheme.

The agency identified that Sukesh, in active connivance with a few officials of MMTC Hyderabad, continuously lifted gold without forex cover and without adequate security deposits. His dues were consistently misreported to the MMTC head office and without squaring off the existing losses, his firms continued lifting more and more gold from MMTC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Enforcement
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp