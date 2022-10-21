Telangana High Court takes student’s letter as suo moto PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has converted a letter from K Siddhartha, a Class IX student, urging the court to resolve certain fundamental issues confronting nearly 600 students enrolled in the Telangana State Model School and teachers in Sangareddy district into a suo moto PIL. Siddartha wrote that four nearby factories emit dirty, pungent and dangerous gases, making it impossible for students to pursue their education in a pollution-free and safe environment.

This causes both the students and the teachers to fall ill, which has an impact on their academic performance. Siddharth also wrote about the existence of a pigsty near the school where pigs are raised, and said that the stench from the shed is intolerable.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, issued notices to the Education, Revenue, Home and Industries and Commerce departments, Member Secretary of the TS Pollution Control Board, Sangareddy Collector and the District Educational Officer, directing them to respond by December 26, 2022.

