TRS to BRS: Election Commission keeps pink party waiting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why is the Election Commission of India (ECI) taking so long to change the name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)? The TRS had passed a resolution, changing the name of the party at its general body meeting held on October 5 at Telangana Bhavan. The very next day, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Former MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar met the ECI officials in Delhi and submitted a copy of the resolution, requesting the change of the name as soon as possible.

But now it is more than two weeks and yet there is no word from the ECI. Chief Minister and party Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao who stayed in Delhi for eight days followed up the work at the ECI and yet it did not happen. According to sources, as the Election Commission officials are busy with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, they have no time to look into the TRS’ request. Gujarat Assembly elections are also due soon.

They also point out that it might take more time to effect the change of the name of a party, as there should be a full complement of three Election Commissioners. As there are only two including the Chief Election Commissioner, the work is pending with the ECI. They said that the third post might be filled after the Himachal Pradesh elections and when that happens, the ECI would be able to attend to the TRS’ request.

However, TRS leaders are expecting an announcement from the poll panel within one month. State Planning Board Vice Chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar, speaking to TNIE, said that he was expecting orders on the name change from TRS to BRS after the completion of the Munugode byelection.

