Yadagirigutta temple bags green award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta has been awarded with “Green Place of Worship” by the Indian Green Building Council for the years 2022 to 2025. The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority, in a release on Thursday, said that the temple got the award for preservation of the 13th-century swayambhu temple (self-manifested) deity untouched in the cave. For preservation of rocks outside temple premises, 100 per cent centralised air-conditioning and ducting which did not affect the temple walls.

The other features of the temple renovation, which helped to get the award included: A unique daylighting access into the main temple through sun pipe, able to draw natural light at triple height. Continuous supply of fresh air ventilation and exhaust systems even on peak days. Jalli windows across four orientations enabling cross ventilation.

The main temple and its components are built completely in Krishna Sila, which also reduces the heat and load on the AC. Extensive greenery covering more than 40 per cent of the total site area to address the Heat Island Effect. Providing 14 lakh capacity pond for devotees for clean drinking water and providing parking spaces to devotees and others.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that it was a great honour for the State government, which took up modernisation of Yadagirigutta temple without distracting the sanctity and godliness of the temple.

